UMB Bank n.a. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.4%

RYAN stock opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.