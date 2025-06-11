UMB Bank n.a. Has $549,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,286,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.