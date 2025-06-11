UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.1%

LRCX opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

