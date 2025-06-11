UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 119 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,622.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13,083.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $786.92.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $731.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

