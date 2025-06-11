UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 234 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

