UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 52 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $279.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

