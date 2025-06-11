UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

