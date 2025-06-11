UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.69.

MLM stock opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

