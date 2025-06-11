UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,521 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.