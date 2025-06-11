UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,806 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after acquiring an additional 726,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,875,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.