UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,612 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 25,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 222,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.