UMB Bank n.a. Sells 294 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

