UMB Bank n.a. Sells 34 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $412.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.78. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.00 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

