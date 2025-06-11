UMB Bank n.a. Sells 675 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

