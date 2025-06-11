UMB Bank n.a. Takes $292,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.