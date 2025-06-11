UMB Bank n.a. Takes Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.05% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 121,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

