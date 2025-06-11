UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,816,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

