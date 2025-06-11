UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

