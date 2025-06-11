Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $176,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

