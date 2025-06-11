Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

