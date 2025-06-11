Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

