Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

NYSE:WD opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

