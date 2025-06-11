Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 97,080.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 5.0%

WBD opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.