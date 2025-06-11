Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $168,930,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810,191 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,847,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 5.0%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.