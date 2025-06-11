Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – June 9th

Get alerts:

Waste Management, Halliburton, and Fluor are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. They also include firms offering recycling and environmental remediation services. Investors often view this sector as defensive, since demand for waste services remains steady regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.43. The stock had a trading volume of 707,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.48.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 7,406,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Fluor stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 3,050,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

