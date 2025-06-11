Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,126 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.