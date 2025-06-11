Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 255 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.