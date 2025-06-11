Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 817 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,464,000 after acquiring an additional 166,461 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 902,353 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 981,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.46, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

