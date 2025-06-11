Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

