Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

