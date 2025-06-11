Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after buying an additional 10,073,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,871,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,981,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,057,000 after buying an additional 461,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.