Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

