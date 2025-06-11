Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SAP were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $163,630,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $304.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $186.40 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

