Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,032 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20,127.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

LNC stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

