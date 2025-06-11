Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,948 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

