Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,253 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

