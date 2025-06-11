Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,236 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE MP opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

