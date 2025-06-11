Wedmont Private Capital Buys 528 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lennar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $218,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lennar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Lennar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lennar by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 268,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

