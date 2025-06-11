Wedmont Private Capital Buys 76 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $265.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

