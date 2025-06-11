Wedmont Private Capital Buys 87 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of VEEV opened at $283.96 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.41 and a 12-month high of $291.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

