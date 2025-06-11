Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 13,653 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.22% of Global X Internet of Things ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Price Performance

SNSR stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

