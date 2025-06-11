Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 18,424 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.