Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $836.48.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $523.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.85 and a 200 day moving average of $654.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

