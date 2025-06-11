Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 50.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

