Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Murphy USA by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $424.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $406.94 and a one year high of $561.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

