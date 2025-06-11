Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 354,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

