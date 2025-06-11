Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

