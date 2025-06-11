Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,975,000 after buying an additional 1,827,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,121,000.

JAAA opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

