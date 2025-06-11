Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

