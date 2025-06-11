Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

